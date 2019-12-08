|
|
Richard Donald
"Dick" LaVoy
October 14, 1928-
December 3, 2019
Beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Richard "Dick" LaVoy peacefully passed away in his sleep at his Paradise Valley, Arizona home on December 3, 2019 at the age of 91.
Born to Isadore and Matilda LaVoy of Erie, Michigan, Dick loved life as few others have, and shared his adventures with his late wife, Marge, and sons Jeffery, Mark, David, Thomas, and Rick. Dick was also a proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2214 Manhattan St., Erie, MI.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019