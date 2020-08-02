Richard "Dick" Doran Sr.



Richard (Dick) Doran Sr., passed away quietly surrounded by family on July 31, 2020. Richard was born on December 22, 1932 to George and Frances Doran.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Marg) Doran; daughter, Bridget Monto; siblings, George, Jim, Jerry, Hank, Mick, Ray and Eleanor. He is survived by his brother, Joe Doran Sr. and children, Tamara McCathrou, George Doran, Katie Asbury (Tim Pfaffenberger), Richard Doran Jr., Kayla Schroeder (Jim), and Amber Hennessy (Alex). He is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Michael (Rachel), Jonathan (Liz), Caitlin (Drew), Sean, Zachary, Rory, Amanda, Ayden, Keira, Destini, Tyler, Liam, Nicola, Alana, Elijah, Daniel, Sherman Jr., and Emmett.



He joined the Marines at the young age of 15, to serve in the Korean War. He then went on and joined the Army, at a legal age. He was known for his kind and welcoming heart, stubbornness, blarney, and great sense of humor. He was in remission from lung cancer for 6 years, before it came back and he no longer wanted treatment. Family would like to thank the caring staff at St. Anne's and NWOH. No services will be held, for Richard has donated his body to UTMC for research.





