Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Emmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Emmons


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Emmons Obituary
Richard E. Emmons

Richard "Rich" E. Emmons, 77, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1941 in Fort Thomas, KY.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Campey) Emmons; daughters, Michele (Patrick) Combs and Rebecca (Ronald) Hartline; grandsons, Ryan, Charlie, Blake and Drew.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Life Teen Programs. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Condolences and memories can be shared at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now