Richard E. Emmons
Richard "Rich" E. Emmons, 77, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1941 in Fort Thomas, KY.
Rich is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Campey) Emmons; daughters, Michele (Patrick) Combs and Rebecca (Ronald) Hartline; grandsons, Ryan, Charlie, Blake and Drew.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Life Teen Programs. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Condolences and memories can be shared at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019