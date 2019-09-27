|
|
In Loving Memory Of
RICHARD E. FLOCK
Sept. 27, 2011
IF I KNEW
If I knew it would be the last time that I'd see you fall asleep, I would tuck you in more tightly and pray the Lord, your soul to keep.
If I knew it would be the last time that I see you walk out the door, I would give you a hug and kiss and call you back for one more.
If I knew it would be the last time I'd hear your voice lifted up in praise, I would video tape each action and word, so I could play them back day after day.
If I knew it would be the last time, I could spare an extra minute to stop and say “I Love you,” instead of assuming you would KNOW I do.
If I knew it would be the last time I would be there to share your day, well I'm sure you'll have so many more, so I can let just this one slip away.
For surely there's always to-morrow to make up for an over-sight, and we always get a second chance to make everything just right.
There will always be another day to say “I love you”, and certainly there's another chance to say “Is there anything I can do?”
But just in case I might be wrong, and today is all I get, I'd like to say how much I love you and I hope we never forget.
Tomorrow is not promised to anyone, young or old alike. So if you're waiting for tomorrow, why not do it today? For if to-morrow never comes, you'll surely regret the day, that you didn't take that extra time for a smile, a hug, or a kiss and you were too busy to grant someone, what turned out to be their one last wish.
So hold your loved one close today, and whisper in their ear. Tell them how much you love them and that you'll always hold them dear.
Take the time to say “I'm sorry”, “Please forgive me”, “thank you” or “it's okay”. And if tomorrow never comes, you'll have no regrets about today.
Your Eddie Bob As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019