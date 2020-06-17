Richard E. GouletRichard E. Goulet, a lifelong resident of Oregon, Ohio, died Friday evening, June 12, 2020 at home after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was 82.Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Helen Goulet (Moritz). He is survived by his loving wife, Darrilyn; four children, Ron, Russ (Nancy), Ellen (Ron), and John (Kellie), and six grandchildren, Joshua (Amy), Stephanie, Jillian, Nathan, Ethan and Noah.Richard worked at General Motors Hydramatic (Toledo) for 32 years, and was proprietor of his own business, Goulet Lawnmower Service (Oregon) for over 40 years. He was a 1955 graduate of Clay High School (Oregon).Richard was a member of Paragon Masonic Lodge #788, and a 50-year adult leader with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as an adult committeeman and scoutmaster of Troop 1666 at Faith United Methodist Church (Oregon), and adult committeeman of Troop 131 (Jerusalem Twp.).Visitation will be at Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home (Oregon Chapel location) from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. Final resting place will be at First St. John Lutheran Church cemetery in Oregon.The family suggests memorial gifts may be given to Christ United Methodist Church of Oregon, or Heartland Hospice of Perrysburg.