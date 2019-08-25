|
|
Richard E. Lee
Richard E. Lee died May 3, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital at the age of 82. He was born July 23, 1936 in Toledo to the late Robert E. Sr. and Verna Mae (Freshwater) Lee. Growing up in East Toledo, he was a proud graduate of Waite High School.
Dick was hard-working, focused and a skilled communicator. Following a long, successful career that began in sales, he retired in 2002 as Vice President of Business Development from Lathrop/Turner Construction. During his time at Lathrop, Dick was involved in many major projects and was most proud of work with Honda Motors. In 1980 he led the design and construction of Honda's Marysville, Ohio assembly plant, the first Japanese auto factory in the United States. He also built Honda plants in Swindon, England (100 miles from London) and in East Liverpool, Ohio. Dick's work with Honda required extensive travel in Korea, Japan and England, something he greatly enjoyed.
Dick also enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting friends in Sedona, Arizona. He liked tinkering with electronics and working in his yard. He was an animal lover, rescuing four dogs. He spent many treasured hours doing rehab at Jobst Vascular Center of Toledo Hospital and made numerous friends doing so. Dick served on the Board of Directors for the Sunshine Foundation from 1992-2002 and on the Board of Directors of the Sophia Counseling Center.
Surviving are his children, Thomas (Andreea) Lee, Amy (Ronald Thornton) Lee and Kenneth (Jean) Lee; granddaughter, Stephanie (Thomas) Fox, and great granddaughter, Alice Mae Fox. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Silvia, and brother, Robert E. Lee, Jr.
Mr. Lee donated his body to the University of Michigan Anatomical Department and services were private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sunshine Inc. of Northwest Ohio, 7223 Maumee Western Rd., Maumee, OH 43537, Toledo Area Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave., Maumee, OH 43537, Sophia Counseling Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania, OH 43560 or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo, 2250 Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43606. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019