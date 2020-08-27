Richard E. "Dick" Miller
Richard E. "Dick" Miller passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania in the care of Ohio Living Hospice. Richard was 94.
Richard was born in Toledo, Ohio to Edwin and Marcella (Pauken) Miller on March 21, 1926. Richard graduated from Whitmer High School. After graduation, Richard joined the US Navy and honorably served his country in WWII from 1944-1946 as a machinist mate. Richard married Dorothy Miller on June 10, 1950 and entered the Navy again, serving in Korea as a diesel engine operator for 14 months from 1950-1951.
For many of his earlier years, Richard was active with the Boy Scouts of America attaining rank of Eagle Scout. He was also an assistant scout master for several years while his boys were in scouts. Richard retired from Powertrain Toledo in 1988 after 25 years. Richard and Dorothy had 3 children.
Richard was an active member of Conn-Weissenberger American Legion Post 587 for 41 years. He was a member of Voiture 141 40-8, VFW Post 606, Eagles 197, Local 14 retirees and member of the Holy Name Society at Regina Coeli Parish. Richard enjoyed many years traveling with his wife. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and working in his vegetable garden.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and son, Gerald (Jerry). He is survived by his children, Leonard (Chris Meiring), Donna Kranz (Jeff); Daughter-in-Law, Berniece Miller (Hoerig); 6 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his "sweetie" of 12+ years, Margie Coker.
Special thanks to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for their compassion to Richard and our family and, Kingston Residence of Sylvania for the care they provided to him. A special thank you also to Margie for all your love, support and companionship you have given Dick over the years.
The family will receive friends after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Regina Coeli Church, 530 Regina Pkwy, Toledo, Ohio 43612 where the Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 10:00 a.m. Graveside prayers and military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, social distancing and facial covering will be required. We are offering a livestream of the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. for those who wish to attend the service virtually, visit www.ansberg-west.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Hospice or Conn-Weissenberger Post 587.
