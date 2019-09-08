|
Richard "Dick" E. Morman
Richard "Dick" E. Morman, 76, of Lambertville, MI, died Friday, September 6, 2019, in The Toledo Hospital. Born April 16, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Elmer and Dorothy (Davis) Morman. A 1961 graduate of Woodward High School, he married Carolyn J. Davidson on April 16, 1966. Dick was employed by Champion Spark Plug for 23 years, and then retired from Acklin Stamping. He was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance and a 45 year member of the Bedford Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. Dick was a heart transplant recipient that gave him 21 additional years, which he was grateful for every single day. He enjoyed woodworking, antique cars, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn; daughters, Laura (Tim) Whipple, Melissa Fisher, Melinda (Doug) Stone and Sherri (James) Cook; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Travis, Collin, Meghan, Madison, Tegan, Maya and Bailee. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Jean Morman and sister, Sandra Cluckey.
Visitation will be from 2-8 pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9144 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where he will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the church or Life Connection of Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019