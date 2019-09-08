Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
9144 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
9144 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Morman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. "Dick" Morman


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. "Dick" Morman Obituary
Richard "Dick" E. Morman

Richard "Dick" E. Morman, 76, of Lambertville, MI, died Friday, September 6, 2019, in The Toledo Hospital. Born April 16, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Elmer and Dorothy (Davis) Morman. A 1961 graduate of Woodward High School, he married Carolyn J. Davidson on April 16, 1966. Dick was employed by Champion Spark Plug for 23 years, and then retired from Acklin Stamping. He was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance and a 45 year member of the Bedford Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. Dick was a heart transplant recipient that gave him 21 additional years, which he was grateful for every single day. He enjoyed woodworking, antique cars, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn; daughters, Laura (Tim) Whipple, Melissa Fisher, Melinda (Doug) Stone and Sherri (James) Cook; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Travis, Collin, Meghan, Madison, Tegan, Maya and Bailee. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Jean Morman and sister, Sandra Cluckey.

Visitation will be from 2-8 pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9144 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where he will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the church or Life Connection of Ohio.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now