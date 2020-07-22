1/1
Richard E. "Dick" Nadolny
1929 - 2020
Richard E. "Dick" Nadolny

Richard E. "Dick" Nadolny, age 91, of Toledo passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on July 13, 1929 to Clayton and Sophie (Wesolowski) Nadolny in Toledo. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was employed with Doehler Jarvis as a die caster for 29 years before retiring. Dick enjoyed woodworking and reading WWII stories. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Lions and loved watching them. Dick also enjoyed playing solitaire on the computer. He looked forward to time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. Dick's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Engler and brother, Gerald Nadolny. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Angie; sons, Kenneth (Becky) Nadolny and David (Mariann) Nadolny; son-in-law, Ken Engler; grandchildren, Michelle (Michael) Kaiser, Heather (Bryan) Coehrs, Matt Nadolny, Laura Nadolny and Amy (Jeremy) Terry; step-grandchildren, Melissa (Christiano) Albuquerque, and Meagan (Gary) Mulkey; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Ralph Nadolny; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. (With respect to public gatherings and in accordance with state guidelines masks and social distancing practices are encouraged)

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To leave a special message for Dick's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade on Jul. 22, 2020.
