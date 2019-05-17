Services Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home - Fostoria 301 West Tiffin Street Fostoria , OH 44830 (419)435-8118 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home - Fostoria 301 West Tiffin Street Fostoria , OH 44830 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Resources More Obituaries for Richard Sahs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard E. "Dick" Sahs

Richard "Dick" E. Sahs went to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of May 14, 2019 after a long illness. He was at home with his beloved wife and caretaker, Betty Huff Sahs, and other family and friends by his side. Dick was dearly loved by many and will be deeply missed.



Dick was born on June, 19, 1929 in Risingsun, Ohio, to John and Groverta Sahs. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Sahs Frost (Bert), his brothers William (Etta) and Paul (Martha) Sahs and two nephews, John and Jeff Frost. He met Betty, the love of his life, in the first grade. From the age of 16, they were inseparable. Dick played basketball, baseball and football for Risingsun High School and Betty, a cheerleader, was at every game to root for her favorite player.



When Dick was a sophomore, the basketball team beat North Baltimore in the biggest upset in tournament history. Then as a senior, the basketball team had the best record in Risingsun history (18-3). Dick also had the distinction of being named to the Wood County "All Tournament Team" in 1945; He was a star baseball player and signed for a try-out with Tony Lucadello, who conducted a baseball school for the Chicago Cubs. He played on numerous softball teams before and after high school including teams sponsored buy Greis Seed of Fremont, Fremont Paints, Dolite, Howard Zinks, and Dick's TV. In addition, Dick enjoyed coaching numerous Little League baseball teams and he became lifelong friends with many of his players.



Dick served as a Sargent in the Ohio National Guard from 1951-1953. After returning to Risingsun, Dick began a career as a salesman and he worked for several area companies. Dick married Betty, the love of his life, on June 7, 1991. The both retired that year and have enjoyed traveling and participated in numerous church and civic activities.



Dick held various offices with the Risingsun Lion's Club, was a member of both the Risingsun and Bradner American Legion, served on the Trustee Committee and the administrative board of Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, served as president of the Risingsun Area Historical Society and worked tirelessly with Betty when she directed several summer musicals at the Risingsun Opera House.



Dick is survived by his loving wife Betty, sister-in-law, Martha Lee(Paul) Sahs, nephews Roger Sahs and Tom Frost, nieces Mary Ellen (Bill)Rogers, Lou Ann (Larry)Carlson, Jenny Sahs and goddaughters Olivia (Ian) Hanson and Victoria Putnam.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Promedica Hospice-Clyde for the tender care given to Dick and the loving support given to Betty during Dick's final weeks.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, May, 18th from 1-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1– 4 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio. The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20th at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverends Steve Colon, Gus Christo-Baker and Marla Brown officiating with Darlene Jennings performing Burial will follow at the Fostoria Fountain Cemetery. Pallbearers are Don Decker, Gene White, Roger Below, Len Brown, Ray Hanes and Mike Elliot with honorary pallbearers; Tom Reineck, Larry Carlson, Joel Dennis and Mike Shultz.



After the burial, food and fellowship will follow at Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, Risingsun, Ohio. Betty would dearly love to hear your memories and stories about Dick.



Those desiring to make a memorial in Dick's name may donate to Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, 6076 County Road 11, Risingsun, Ohio 43457



Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.



