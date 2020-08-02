Richard E. Zielinski
Richard E. Zielinski, 88, of Toledo, passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1931, to Louis and Stella (Hoppe) Zielinski in Toledo. Richard worked over 40 years in distribution for Buckeye News. He enjoyed walking, biking, and was an avid fan of the Tigers, Mud Hens and the Toledo Rockets.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Rita Lake and Alice Pluciniczak. He will be missed by his niece, Mary Alice Penka; great niece, Michelle Wherry; great great nieces, Alyssa Wherry and Bailee Sours; and great great great nephew, Cruz Arocho.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday from 4-7:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with prayers in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Hyacinth Church at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to the Salvation Army.
