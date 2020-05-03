Richard Edward Earle
1947 - 2020
Richard Edward Earle

July 14, 1947 - March 30, 2020

Richard Edward Earle, 72 years, passed away at his home in Bradenton, Florida, on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Tilbury, Ontario, Canada, on July 14, 1947 and lived in several places within Canada, Mexico and the United States throughout his life. Rick worked for American Motors, Jeep, Chrysler and Daimler Chrysler during his career, holding many titles including Chief Information Officer at Daimler Chrysler until his retirement in 2004. Rick loved traveling, playing golf and his music.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Jodie; son-in-law, Eric; grandchildren, Josh and Sienna; sisters, Carol (Al), Cherie (Gerhard) and Sally (David); brothers, Robert (Sandy) and Randy (Kim); many nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his son, Christopher and his grandson, Tyler.

Rick will be cremated and buried in Georgetown, Ontario. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.


Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
