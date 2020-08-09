Richard "Dick" Erausquin, Sr.
Richard (Dick) Erausquin Sr. of Englewood, FL, returned his gracious soul into the benevolent energy of our universe on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 89. Dick passed peacefully at his home in Englewood, FL, with loving wife, Ruth, and his son, Richard Jr., at his side.
Dick was born September 26th, 1930, in Toledo, OH, to German Erausquin and Margaret A. Bassett. Following 4 years of proud service in the U.S. Air Force, Dick went on to a storied 41 year career in International Sales and Marketing, eventually retiring from the Dana Corporation in 1997. Dick spoke several languages and traveled to over ninety countries during his career, making friends in every place he visited.
In his free time, Dick enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie and his primary sports passion of golf. Feeling the game should be played as a gentleman's game Dick would constantly strive to set the example in both sportsmanship and continuous improvement in skill. During his lifetime he won tournaments and club championships around the country, including eight holes in one. Dick choose Oyster Creek Golf & Country Club in Englewood, FL for his retirement years where he golfed until his death. He wished to leave his family and friends with these words: "Keep trying, that's the Glory of it!"
Dick is survived by his immediate family including his loving wife, Ruth Burt Erausquin; son, Richard Jr.; daughter-in-law, Heather; grandchildren, Victoria Erausquin, Richard Erausquin III and Valerie Erausquin. Dick will be missed by all those who knew him well.
Memories and Condolences may be conveyed via Dick's online obituary at: https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com
As an expression of honor and sympathy, donations may be made to the Chi-Chi Rodriquez Youth Foundation at: www.chichi.org