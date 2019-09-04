|
Richard F. Berkhoudt
Richard F. Berkhoudt, age 91, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born April 20, 1928 in Buffalo, NY to Frederick and Eleanor (Ertel) Berkhoudt. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Toledo Edison as an engineer, retiring in 1993. Dick was an avid reader, poet, and gardener. He was a life-long runner, member of the Toledo Road Runners club, and enjoyed watching all of his favorite sports.
Richard is survived by his children, Peter Berkhoudt, Katey Bazinet, Amy Neslaw, Russell (Brenda) Berkhoudt, Andrew (Veronica) Berkhoudt, and Jean (Shad) Kitchen; daughter in-law, June Berkhoudt; son in-law, Bruce Neslaw; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 67 years, Evelyn; and sister, Shirlee Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Point Place United Church of Christ, 4920 297th St. Toledo, OH 43611, preceded by visitation in the church from 3-6:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583.
Memorial donations may be given to Mustard Seed Ministries 5420 302nd St. Toledo, OH 43611. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019