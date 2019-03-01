Richard F. DeCoster



Richard F. DeCoster, 71, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Rich was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 22, 1947 to Harold and Theresa DeCoster. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Rich worked as a gridcaster and forklift operator with Johnson Controls, retiring in 2013. He was a dedicated fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed spending time with his family.



Rich is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Jodi (Todd) Bates, Jennifer Fry, Melissa (Scott) Goeder, Ricky (Vicki) Vermilyea, and Richard Mack; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Engel; along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Sheila DeCoster.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12:00pm – 6:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to the .



