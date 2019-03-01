Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard DeCoster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. DeCoster


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard F. DeCoster Obituary
Richard F. DeCoster

Richard F. DeCoster, 71, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Rich was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 22, 1947 to Harold and Theresa DeCoster. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Rich worked as a gridcaster and forklift operator with Johnson Controls, retiring in 2013. He was a dedicated fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Rich is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Jodi (Todd) Bates, Jennifer Fry, Melissa (Scott) Goeder, Ricky (Vicki) Vermilyea, and Richard Mack; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Engel; along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Sheila DeCoster.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12:00pm – 6:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to the .

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now