Richard F. DelvecchioRichard F. Delvecchio, age 62, of Walbridge, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Monday, May 4, 2020, after battling cancer for over 5 years. Rick was born to Carl and Margaret (Hoffmann) Delvecchio on February 28, 1958, in Oregon, Ohio. He was a 1976 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. Rick was a longtime member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, where he proudly volunteered for the former church festival. He enjoyed helping others; he could often be found mowing lawns and removing snow in the neighborhood. He was also an Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 63. Rick worked for McNaughton-McKay Electric Company of Ohio as a System Engineer.Rick is survived by his loving wife, Pam (Beczynski); children, Kevin, Emily and Erin; sisters, Linda (Phillip Ludwig) and Carol (Mike) Daman; brother, Tom (Diane) Delvecchio; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Delvecchio.Services were private. Burial was held at Lake Township Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a future date when we will all be able to once again join together. Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Jerome Catholic Church.