Richard F. Delvecchio
Richard F. Delvecchio, age 62, of Walbridge, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Monday, May 4, 2020, after battling cancer for over 5 years. Rick was born to Carl and Margaret (Hoffmann) Delvecchio on February 28, 1958, in Oregon, Ohio. He was a 1976 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. Rick was a longtime member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, where he proudly volunteered for the former church festival. He enjoyed helping others; he could often be found mowing lawns and removing snow in the neighborhood. He was also an Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 63. Rick worked for McNaughton-McKay Electric Company of Ohio as a System Engineer.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Pam (Beczynski); children, Kevin, Emily and Erin; sisters, Linda (Phillip Ludwig) and Carol (Mike) Daman; brother, Tom (Diane) Delvecchio; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Delvecchio.
Services were private. Burial was held at Lake Township Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a future date when we will all be able to once again join together. Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.