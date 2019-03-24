Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Richard F. "Fergie" Ferguson

Richard F. "Fergie" Ferguson
Richard F. "Fergie" Ferguson

Richard F. "Fergie" Ferguson, 85, of Toledo, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Inpatient Unit. He was proud to have served with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Richard was a member of V.F.W. Post 2898 and a 50-year member of the Ottawa River Yacht Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 49 years, Gloria (Michalski) Ferguson; and sons Jeffrey J. Brown and Mark Ferguson.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Tuesday March 26th from 2 – 8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday the 27th at 11 AM, with Military Honors.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Richard's memory are asked to consider the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
