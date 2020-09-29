Richard "Rick" F. LorenzenRichard "Rick" F. Lorenzen, age 75, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by his children and in the arms of his loving wife, Patricia.He was a graduate of Rogers High School in 1962. Rick proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Forrestal. This led him to a lifetime career as an electrician and member of Local 8 IBEW. When he retired Rick was able to enjoy his days with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who always chose to be present and supportive in the lives of those he loved.There wasn't an adventure or challenge he was afraid to take on. Rick spent his life being the best man, husband, father, and grandfather that he could be. To know Rick meant you were going to learn something new, even when you didn't want to. Whether it was playing hockey, building a hockey rink in the back yard or coaching his kids hockey teams he loved sharing the game with his family. Rick traveled with his family whenever he could. He lived for the days he could go on an adventure, fish at the family cottage, or just taking a boat ride around the lake.Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Lorenzen. He will forever be missed by his beautiful wife, Patricia (O'Neill) Lorenzen; brother, James (Mary Ann) Lorenzen; sister in law, Geraldine (the late Gordon) Wertenberger; children, Samantha (Ed) Lorenzen Keen, Debra (Don) Lorenzen, Thomas (Betsy) Lorenzen; grandchildren, Carolina, Phoebe, and Zachary; nieces, Diane Long and Amy Curtis; nephews, Skot Rose and Matt Lorenzen; and never to be forgotten, his best friend, Jr. the dog, who stayed by his side.Our lives were all richer because Rick was a part of them and our hearts will forever be broken. We take peace in knowing he has gone to Heaven where there is no suffering or pain and he shall be our Angel watching over us all. Rick will live in our hearts forever.In lieu of flowers, per Rick's wishes, any donations are to be made out to the Toledo Humane Society or Elara Caring Hospice.Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300). Visitation will continue from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Funeral Home with Funeral Services are to following at 11:00 A.M. Rick will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with Rick's family please visit our website at: