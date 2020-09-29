1/1
Richard F. "Rick" Lorenzen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Rick" F. Lorenzen

Richard "Rick" F. Lorenzen, age 75, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by his children and in the arms of his loving wife, Patricia.

He was a graduate of Rogers High School in 1962. Rick proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Forrestal. This led him to a lifetime career as an electrician and member of Local 8 IBEW. When he retired Rick was able to enjoy his days with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who always chose to be present and supportive in the lives of those he loved.

There wasn't an adventure or challenge he was afraid to take on. Rick spent his life being the best man, husband, father, and grandfather that he could be. To know Rick meant you were going to learn something new, even when you didn't want to. Whether it was playing hockey, building a hockey rink in the back yard or coaching his kids hockey teams he loved sharing the game with his family. Rick traveled with his family whenever he could. He lived for the days he could go on an adventure, fish at the family cottage, or just taking a boat ride around the lake.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Lorenzen. He will forever be missed by his beautiful wife, Patricia (O'Neill) Lorenzen; brother, James (Mary Ann) Lorenzen; sister in law, Geraldine (the late Gordon) Wertenberger; children, Samantha (Ed) Lorenzen Keen, Debra (Don) Lorenzen, Thomas (Betsy) Lorenzen; grandchildren, Carolina, Phoebe, and Zachary; nieces, Diane Long and Amy Curtis; nephews, Skot Rose and Matt Lorenzen; and never to be forgotten, his best friend, Jr. the dog, who stayed by his side.

Our lives were all richer because Rick was a part of them and our hearts will forever be broken. We take peace in knowing he has gone to Heaven where there is no suffering or pain and he shall be our Angel watching over us all. Rick will live in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, per Rick's wishes, any donations are to be made out to the Toledo Humane Society or Elara Caring Hospice.

Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300). Visitation will continue from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Funeral Home with Funeral Services are to following at 11:00 A.M. Rick will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with Rick's family please visit our website at:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved