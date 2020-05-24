Richard F. Manteuffel
1919 - 2020
Richard F. Manteuffel

Richard F. Manteuffel, 100, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 14, 1919, to Frederick and Marie (Radtke) Manteuffel. On July 30, 1960, he married the love of his life, Margaret Walls. Mr. Manteuffel worked as a tool & die maker with Doehler Jarvis for 47 years, retiring in 1985. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. He found great joy in recent years, spending time with his extended family and friends who brought him great joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; and sisters, Elsie Kunst and Annaline Piel.

Private services will be held. A celebration of his life for extended family and friends will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church at a later date. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Road, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
