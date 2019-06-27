Richard "Dick" F. Wagner



Richard "Dick" F. Wagner, age 79, of Toledo, passed away after a short illness on June 24, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born to Richard and Ruth (Starkloff) Wagner on May 17, 1940. He married Vera Hoffman Schreiber on August 29, 1969 and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this August. Richard graduated from Libbey High School in 1958. He worked for the railroad and Springer Clothing. Dick then went on to work for Hostess Wonder Bread and retired in 2000 as a supervisor. He was known as the "Twinkie Man". Dick was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church where he also ushered and counted offerings. He was also a Sons of the American Legion member at Przybylski Post 642.



Richard was an avid sports fan. He played softball with several teams at the Lucas County Rec Center. He was a pitcher and earned the nickname "Daddy Wags". Dick loved golfing. He was very proud of his double eagle at Spuyten Duyval on hole 4 that was 490 yards, only using a driver and 3 iron.



Dick was a dedicated Toledo Rockets fan. Dick and Vera were football, men's and women's basket season ticket holders for 47 years. They were active in the 'Igniters Club' for the women's teams, traveling extensively which included a trip to Hawaii.



Dick truly loved to travel to many destinations with Vera for leisure, sporting events and casinos.



Richard was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Vera; son, Derreck (Lynn) Wagner; daughters, Debbie Schreiber-Houck (Tom Walsh) and Cher (Frank) Nahajzer; grandchildren, Kellyn (Craig) Besse, Keely Wagner, Nichole Houck, Jonathan Houck and Matthew (Kayla Oberlin) Houck; brothers, Dennis (Sue) Wagner, Dean (Janice) Wagner, David (Beth) Wagner and Scott (Doreen) Suzor; sister's-in-law, Mickey, Judy and Marlene Hoffman; furry four-legged great granddaughter, Zoey; many nieces and nephews and very close friends. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Richard and Dorothy Wagner; mother and stepfather, Ruth and Bob Suzor; son, Dale; brother's-in-law, Paul, Ed and Raymond Hoffman.



Family and friends may visit on Friday from 2-8 p.m., with CWVA Logsdon-Walla Post 642 services at 6:00 p.m. followed immediately by A.L. Przybylski Post 642 services at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with prayers in the mortuary at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at UTMC ICU and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care.



Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a .



