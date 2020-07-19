Richard Frederick "Ric" Hyman
Richard Frederick "Ric" Hyman of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. He leaves behind, Susan, his wife and high school sweetheart of 47 years; his daughter, Erica Skiver (Justin) and his son, Matthew Hyman (Amanda). Also left to cherish his memories are 4 beautiful grandchildren, Sam Skiver (12), Kendell Skiver (10), Julia Hyman (6) and Kate Hyman (6). He was affectionately called Peepaw by his grandchildren which later became "Peeps." He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Felma Hyman.
Ric was a 1966 graduate of Start High School. He graduated from the University of Toledo in 1970 with an associate degree in business and later returned to Lourdes University where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Art History. While at UT Ric was a proud member of the SAE fraternity and served on several university committees. Ric also loved antiques and was skilled in designing and creating custom furniture. For 45 Years, Ric and his father Fred owned Red Barn Furniture on Lagrange St., Airport Hwy., and Upton Ave. Ric and his wife Sue also co-owned the Canal House in Grand Rapids, Ohio and the Old Schoolhouse in Brooklyn, Michigan. Upon his retirement Ric became a trained member of the Sylvania Community Police Volunteers Program and also taught GED classes at the Lucas County Correctional Facility.
The above details are what Ric did, but to know him, and really know him, it is important to honor his unique qualities. Ric Hyman was a quietly kind, creative, fun-loving, prankster who was bright, and versatile. He embraced new experiences from skiing to travel to fixing just about anything. He was gifted in the knowledge of antiques. He loved Deep Lake in Brooklyn, Michigan, traveling to all places, and admired people who overcame the tough times in life. Anyone who really knew Ric would agree that he was an exceptional person with an infectious laugh, a big heart, and a deep love for his family. He touched many lives from the young to the elderly. For over a decade Ric enthusiastically coached his children's teams in baseball, softball, and basketball. His passion for Toledo Artists was evident in his private collections. He was sponsored in the newspaper for penning a book about Toledo Artists. His dream was for the Toledo Museum of Art to dedicate a small room to the local artists in Toledo.
If Ric could speak, he would say, "Don't weep for me. My life was filled with love, good health, and fabulous experiences. I married my high school sweetheart and soulmate. My journey was filled with adoring and supportive parents, caring and loving children who married wonderful spouses, and four beautiful and healthy grandchildren. My sister in law and brother in law (Sherie and Mike Robarge) and my nieces (Liz and Abbey) were a gift to me. We shared many unforgettable and rich experiences. My cousins were such a huge part of my growing up. We were just as close as siblings. And to my friends who offered the fun and beauty of living. It was all good! My life was filled with good health, adventure and love. I was a lucky man."
The family would like to say thank you to all to those who have given Sue, Erica, and Matt so much love and support. A heartwarming and special thank you to Dr. Donald Vogel who is our primary care physician. Dr. Vogel was empathic and supportive during Ric's illness. He communicated with Ric's family daily. His weekly support continued for months after Ric's death.
Since Ric enjoyed the outdoors, the family would appreciate a donation to honor his life. As a memorial the family is hoping to purchase a paver or bench at Wildwood park in Toledo as well as a tree and plaque for High Banks Park in Columbus. Online donations in Ric's name can be made through RememberRic.com
. Due to present circumstances, there will be a small "celebration of life" with immediate family on July 21st, 2020, on his birthday.