Richard Fredericks
Richard L. "Dick" Fredericks, age 94, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hamler, Ohio, November 20, 1925 along with his twin brother George to Emma (Baumunck) and John P. Fredericks. He served in WW II from 1943 – 1946 in the US Medical Corp where he cared for the wounded on hospital ships in both the European and the Pacific theatres, he was honorable discharge in 1946. Dick had a lifelong interest in aviation, he used his GI Bill money to pay for flying lessons and he earned a private pilots license. He and George would put on aerobatic shows in the skies above the old Franklin Field Airport, in the late 1940s. He married the love of his life Virginia Gozdowski in 1952 and they made their home in the Reynolds Corners area of Toledo for over 50 years. Richard worked as an Electrician for over 40 years and was a proud member of Local 8 IBEW. He was also a longtime member of the Petersburg Church of God where he served as an Elder and helped with many church improvement projects through the years. He also had many interests, he enjoyed collecting antiques, particularly clocks. He enjoyed boating, motorcycle riding, camping, woodworking, music and American History. He built a couple of small motorboats over the years. Dick is survived by his children, Sheila (Don) Van Buskirk, Rick (Deanna) Fredericks and Mark (Carrie) Fredericks; grandchildren, Curtis (Ai), Tom (Laura), Abby (Dan), Grace and Nathan; great grandchildren, Naomi, Eli, Parker, Annabelle, Emmett, Tate and Zoe. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; and 9 siblings. Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family suggest contributions to Petersburg Church of God 7th Day. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.comwww.reebfuneralhome.com