Richard G. Emahiser, 74 of Perrysburg, Ohio formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away August 7, 2019 in Heartland of Perrysburg. Dick was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 28, 1945 to Wesley and Lila (Brubaker) Emahiser. Dick worked as shop mechanic. Dick was also an avid record collector, he enjoyed going to a number of collector shows in the area. He also enjoyed baking and was known for his amazing fudge and pies.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Sharon in 2003, and his parents and several siblings. Surviving are his children, Richard Young, Heather (David) Farrar, Rodney C. Shock, Heidi (Ronald) Johnston, special girl Hannah (Kevin) Roberson & Archer grandson, Matthieux Aaren Johnston brother, Marvin (Patricia) Emahiser, sister in law Geraldine Faylor.
The family will receive guests Sunday August 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. funeral Monday August 12, 2019 at 10am officiated by special friend Envoy Tracy Knappins at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Rd. Interment will take place in Lake Twp Cemetery. In lieu of flowers remember the family or Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 10, 2019