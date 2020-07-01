Richard G. "Dick" Farrar
Richard G. "Dick" Farrar, age 84, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Manor of Perryburg with loving family by his side. He was born on June 29, 1935 to Robert and Marian (Wilson) Farrar in Detroit, Michigan. Dick's family moved to Ashtabula, Ohio and graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1953. He attended Ohio University where he played tennis. Dick then graduated from ASU with his master's degree in international relations in 1959. Shortly after he was drafted into the U.S. Army being stationed in Bamburg, Germany where he developed English curriculum and taught students at a U.S. Base GI school. Dick was honorably discharged in 1962 and then moved to Toledo, Ohio. He began working as a sales rep for Pfizer while attending UT night law school. During this time he married his soul mate, Judith Ann Irwin at Blessed Sacrament Church on January 26, 1963. Dick then passed the state bar in 1966. He became a successful trial attorney specializing in Corp/Contract litigation, developing an expertise representing Auto Dealerships. Dick, along with a partner purchased an electric motor repair facility located in downtown Toledo in 1970. His son Michael purchased the business in 2002. The company employs five family members across two generations. In 2012 growth and diversification fueled expansion to an 80,000 sq. foot facility in Perrysburg Township. Engineering services support diverse manufactures across the USA.
Dick was a devout Catholic, a member of St. John XXIII. Earlier in the 70's and 80's he was an active member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns. Over the years he served his parish as a CCD instructor, Parish Council President, little league coach and Cub Scout leader. Dick and his wife Judy made it a priority to send their children to Catholic elementary and high school.
Dick was an avid tennis player early in life, which transitioned to supporting his daughters as All City Toledo Tennis players at Notre Dame Academy. Later in life he developed a passion for golf. Dick loved dogs, with a special fondness for schnauzers and Norwich terriers. He also had developed a passion for grilling, experimenting with different methods, creating his own BBQ sauce for chicken and ribs. Dick was known to grill in the middle of winter! He was a huge sports fan that he shared with his sons and grandkids. Dick was a fanatic Detroit Lions fan and season ticket holder since 1977, loved the Detroit Tigers and over the years teams from Michigan State University and OSU where his daughters attended college.
Dick was extremely proud of his Italian Heritage, weekend trips to Sofo Foods were a family highlight. He enjoyed whipping up an Italian feast with a family sauce recipe with sausage and meatballs. He and Judy loved spending time with family over the years at their Naples, Florida condo. Dick's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Ann. Left to cherish Dick's memory is his loving wife, Judy; beloved children, Christopher (Amy), Michael (Cindy), Kelly (Skip) Carter, Kathleen (Todd) Dominiak; grandchildren, Jack, Nicholas, Antonina, Ethan, Jonah, Michael, Kathryn, Benjamin, Emma, and Josh; and brother, Robert Farrar.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with a Scripture Service at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will begin Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, OH. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Dick are asked to consider Heartbeat of Toledo, the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.