Richard G. Harmeyer, beloved husband of Lenore Harmeyer, passed away at age 85, surrounded by his loving family, in the early morning of Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his home. Dick was born August 9, 1933, in Clay Township, Ohio, to Otto F. and Juanita M. (Langerman) Harmeyer. On June 24, 1997, in Woodville, Ohio, he married Lenore A. (Schlievert) Blausey and she survives. Dick started Harmeyer Construction then owned and operated Harmeyer, Inc. for 40 years from 1964-2004. He also farmed for many years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, where he taught Sunday School and Catechism and was also a Sunday School Superintendent. Dick was proud of his family, having seven beautiful children, 18 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one on the way.



His family includes his wife, Lenore, children, Douglas (Audrey) Blausey, Beth Johnson, Rebecca (Jerry) Goldstein, John (Debbie) Harmeyer, Brenda (Ron) Powell and Daniel (Gerry Valentine) Blausey; grandchildren and great grandchildren and sister, Lila Mae Palmitter of Oregon State. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and son, Stephen Harmeyer, and granddaughters, Megan Elizabeth Goldstein, Arica Grace Goldstein and Shayna Powell.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday May 7, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. St. Rt. 579, Williston, with burial to follow in Clay Township Cemetery in Genoa. The family has suggested that memorials for Dick be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Sunday Morning Music Fund, P.O. Box 235, Williston, OH 43468; Luther Home of Mercy, P.O Box 187, Williston, OH 43468; or Allen-Clay Joint Fire Dist. #36, 101 E. 6th St, Genoa, OH 43430 . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from May 4 to May 6, 2019