Richard G. Kramer Jr.
1954 - 2020
Richard G. Kramer Jr.

4/24/1954 - 9/11/2020

Richard G. Kramer Jr. passed away September 11, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Rick was born April 24, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard G. Kramer Sr. and Mary L (Berger) Kramer. He graduated from Sylvania High School in 1972 and attended the University of Toledo.

Rick was well loved by neighbors, friends and family. His greatest joy was the Old West End Neighborhood. He selflessly helped many families with grass cutting, snow removal, distributing plants from his garden and meticulously renovating homes back to their original splendor. Receiving the Outstanding Neighbor Award, his list of activities over the years include Board member of OWE Security, Streetscape Chairman, Co-Chaired the Arts Fair Café, Chairman of OWE Association and started the neighborhood recycling program to raise money for the historical lighting project.

Rick experienced the full spectrum of festival home tour responsibilities and twice shared his home, a Queen Anne style, renovating the property back to the splendor of when his home was built in 1900. Rick was also a tireless volunteer to NIFTI sponsored cleanups.

Rick spent the last years of his life for the Toledo Public Schools as a bus driver. He greeted "his kids" with a smile and encouragement every day.

Left to cherish his memory, mothe,r Mary L. Kramer; sister, Karen (Ron) Rothenbuhler; brother, Ed (Kay Rader) Kramer; nieces, Christy Watson, Catrina (Ian) Chavez; and nephews, Chad (Sara) Parcell and Ron (Vanina) Rothenbuhler. Also dearly missing "Great" uncle Rick are great nieces, Myah, Mia, Amaya, Olivia and Isabella; and great nephew, George.

Preceding Rick in death was his father, Richard G. Kramer Sr.; sister, Darlene R. Watson; nephew, Anthony Stephen Parcell Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private family service will be observed. A celebration of Rick's life will be scheduled at a later day. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider OWE Neighborhood Beautification and Improvement, P.O. Box 4652 Toledo, OH 43610 to continue Rick's legacy.



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
