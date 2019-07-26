|
Richard G. Ter Doest
Richard G. Ter Doest, 84, of Posey Lake, rural Hudson, died Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian, MI. Born April 12, 1935, in Toledo, OH, he was the son of the late George and Dorothy (Heckman) Ter Doest.
Toledo is where Richard made his home most of his life, and is also where he met and married the love of his life, Weultha "Wanda" Ratliff, and they were wed on February 6, 1960. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2017.
Catholic by faith, Richard was a parishioner of St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Christina) Ter Doest of Lake Worth, FL and Tim Ter Doest (and Belinda Lolley) of Adrian; a brother, Robert (Sharon) Ter Doest of Perrysburg, OH; four grandchildren, Christopher (Kara) Ter Doest, Brian Ter Doest, Andrew Ter Doest, and Raquel (David) Bork; four great-grandchildren, Riley, Mason, and David Jr., and Roman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife of 57 years, Wanda, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Ter Doest.
A Memorial Mass for the soul of Richard Ter Doest will be offered on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church (450 Manitou Rd., Manitou Beach, MI 49253) with Father Todd Koenigsknecht serving as celebrant. The family will gather to receive friends for visitation for an hour prior to the service at the church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Following a luncheon, interment with military rites provided by the Hudson American Legion Post #180 will take place at 2:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Hudson.
Arrangements were handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions can be made in Richard's name to St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on July 26, 2019