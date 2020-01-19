|
Richard Gene Knapp
Richard Gene Knapp, 80, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born February 27, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to Ralph and Fannie (Bucher) Knapp. He earned his bachelor's degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and eventually his Masters in Education from BGSU, as well. Richard married Josephine Hoffer on December 30, 1967 in Liberty Center, Ohio and together they shared 52 years together.
For over 40 years Richard mentored the youth of Northwest Ohio, as a teacher, coach and administrator, working at various schools and school systems in the area. As a young man, a teacher in the Anthony Wayne district at Monclova Elementary, AW Jr. High, and Gateway Jr. High in Maumee where he coached basketball leading his Jr. High team to the league crown. From there his life-long love of travel which took him throughout Europe and Across the United States intersected with his passion for teaching where he and his young family spent two years in Frankfurt while he taught the children of soldiers stationed there at Frankfurt Elementary #1. Returning stateside, a teacher, at Perrysburg Jr. High, eventually serving as principal of Frank Elementary school. Next, he was called back to service at Rossford as principal of Indian Hills from which he eventually retired. After a brief hiatus he then was asked to helm Glenwood Elementary in Rossford. He was beckoned out of retirement again to work in Walbridge as an administrator at Lake schools, and finally Knight Academy Charter Schools. Richard was a Martha Holding Jennings Scholar for Education and Golden Apple Award Winner. His kids called him the Michael Jordan of education. He cared dearly for all the children he taught and worked with as evidenced by the many former students that would see him and tell him how he touched their lives. A three sport Varsity athlete in Football, Baseball, and Basketball at Anthony Wayne H.S. (1954), coupled with his long service to the area, earned him a place in the Anthony Wayne Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2001. In his spare time Dick was a member and former president of Lion's Club, where he was named Lion Club Man of the Year. During the running craze of the mid 80's, he spent weekends running his way across the state of Ohio eventually crossing the state completely from Indiana to Pennsylvania. He enjoyed golf and watching his grandkids sports and activities. He was a life long BGSU fan and enjoyed attending any BG sporting event with his wife and friends. Richard was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. This was a life well lived.
Richard is survived by his wife, Josephine; children, Erik (Darlene) Knapp and Michelle (Jeremy) Thomas; grandchildren, Cameron Meredith, Trajan Knapp, Alexis Robinson, Mackenzie Thomas, Anna Knapp, Kaiya Thomas, Kasen Knapp and Addison Thomas; sister, Carol Roach; sister-in-law, Grace Knapp; niece, Susan Degens and nephews, Mike Roach and Christopher Knapp. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ralph "Skip" Knapp.
Friends will be received Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133.) Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville Street, Whitehouse, Ohio, 43571. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Knapp Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be made online to the family online at:
