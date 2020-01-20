|
|
(News story) Richard Gene Knapp of Perrysburg, who spent more than 40 years as a teacher, administrator, and coach in several area schools, died Friday at Brookdale Assisted Living in Bowling Green, He was 80.
He died from complications of prostate cancer, his son, Erik Knapp, said.
The elder Mr. Knapp was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Toledo to Ralph and Fannie Knapp. He graduated from Anthony Wayne high School in 1954, then attended Bowling Green State University to earn both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education.
His daughter, Michelle Thomas, said education was his calling.
"He loved working with the kids, being able to be a light in the darkness for some children," she said. "He always wanted the best for their future. ... He was always about making sure you weren't just teaching math and science, but character."
Mr. Knapp taught at Monclova Elementary School, Anthony Wayne Junior High School, and Gateway Junior High School where he also coached basketball and lead them to a league championship title. He then traveled overseas and taught children of U.S. servicemen stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, at Frankfurt Elementary School No. 1 for two years.
His career continued as a teacher at Perrysburg Junior High School before becoming principal at Frank Elementary School. He later became principal at Indian Hills Elementary School in Rossford before retiring.
But Mr. Knapp didn't stay away long. He left retirement several times when schools asked for his help, his son said. His children took to calling him the "Michael Jordan of education" because he couldn't seem to stay retired.
"He'd be back for a little while then step away again," he said. "And then someone else would call."
Following his first retirement, he returned to lead Glenwood Elementary School in Rossford. Then he was called out of retirement a second time to be an administrator for Lake Local Schools in Walbridge, before another late-career stint at Knight Academy Charter Schools.
"He was just an excellent leader," Mrs. Thomas said. "I've heard that repeatedly over the years. My dad was short in stature, 5-foot-6, and one of the teachers said he was always tiny but always mighty in everything he did."
Students, parents, and staff alike gravitated toward Mr. Knapp, his daughter said. He was nonjudgmental, accepting, and unfailingly kind.
"The kids knew he was genuine," Mrs. Thomas said. "He just made people feel like they were being heard, whether it was kids or parents or other staff members."
The educator was a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar for Education and a Golden Apple Award winner. He was added to the Anthony Wayne Alumni Association Hall of Fame and was the Lions Club Man of the Year. His children said two former students went on to write books, which they dedicated to Mr. Knapp.
From summer 1983 to spring 1984, Mr. Knapp spent many Sundays completing a piecemeal 250-mile run across Ohio from just west of Hicksville on the Indiana line to just east of Hartford to cross into Pennsylvania.
"I think he just got it in his mind that he wanted to do something big," his son said. "My mom would drive. They'd drive to a spot where they left off and he'd run about a 10K, mark the spot, and come home."
Mrs. Thomas later heard from one of Mr. Knapp's former colleagues that he was, at least in part, proving a point.
"He had started it so he could show children that you could set a goal and then achieve your goal, to work hard and set your mind to it," she said. "He was always a goal-setter."
At home, Mr. Knapp was the rock of the family.
"My mom was always the fiery one in the relationship," his son said. "Dad was a mentor. He was always very steady."
"He was always positive," Mrs. Thomas added. "If you were down and had a problem, he was there to help guide you through it. He was just always there for us in any way we needed."
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, the former Josephine Hoffer, whom he married Dec. 30, 1967; children Erik Knapp and Michelle Thomas; sister Carol Roach; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. Funeral services start at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St., Whitehouse.
The family suggests tributes to the Richard Knapp Memorial Scholarship Fund.
This is a news story by Alexandra Mester. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6066.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 20, 2020