Richard "Dick" George McKaig
Richard "Dick" George McKaig, age 86, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1933 to Bernard G. and Madelyn E. (Rohr) McKaig in Maumee, Ohio.
Dick was a graduate of Maumee High School and the University of Toledo. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Dick was a Government Contract Administrator for Owens Illinois and BMY (Harsco Corp.) in Marysville, OH. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially holidays. Cruising was one of his favorite types of vacation, along with motor home travel he and Maureen enjoyed for many years.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Maureen Fallon McKaig; son, Mark (Patricia) McKaig of Arlington, TX.; daughters, Julie Danko of Perrysburg, Marcia Estep of Perrysburg; son, John (Dianna) McKaig of Springfield, MO; grandson, Patrick Danko of New Albany, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ida McKaig and Judy McKaig, and son-in-law, Robert K. Donnelly.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Commons and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kind and compassionate care.
A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio, with services beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wood County . Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020