Reese Funeral Home Inc
510 Noble Ave W
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 391-9954
Richard Glen Warkentien


1929 - 2019
Richard Glen Warkentien Obituary
Richard Glen Warkentien

89, of Largo Florida passed peacefully July 6, 2019. Richard was born in Toledo Ohio July 31, 1929. He was a foreman at Sun Oil Refinery and worked there for 38 years. He was also the owner of Paris Nightclub for 21 years. Richard is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Warkentien, his son Richard Warkentien Jr., his daughter Karen Sawicki, his step daughters Sally Mastrucci and Linda Rumbaugh, and many grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter Denise Gears and his parents Glen "George" and Mildred Warkentien. Please visit ReeseFuneral.com to leave your condolences.

Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019
