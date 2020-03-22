|
Richard (Dick) Glenn Gilts
Richard (Dick) Glenn Gilts, 88, of Walbridge, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Manor of Perrysburg. Richard was born February 14, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to Glenn M. and Hilda (Reaume) Gilts. Dick proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He married Joyce A. Kennedy on January 23, 1954 and they shared 66 years together.
Richard was a Senior Quality Inspector for Libbey Owens Ford for 39 years. He was a member of the Zenobia Shrine, where he was the past secretary. He was also a member of the Walbridge VFW Post #9963 where he was a Quarter Master and was past treasurer. Dick and Joyce were members of the Ford Runabouts of Bethany United Methodist Church. They maintained the friendships they built there throughout their lives.
Dick is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Richard A. (Mary Beth) Gilts, Timothy D. (Dianna) Gilts and Christopher T. (Jamie) Gilts; grandchildren, Tara D. Gilts, Erika "Rikki" Gilts, Jacob D. Gilts and Joshua N. Gilts and great-grandson, Jack W. Gilts-Survojak. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Merle Gilts, Betty Loveday; brother-in-law, Cliff Loveday and grandson, Jaryd W. Gilts.
There will be a memorial service for Dick at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to the Jaryd W. Gilts Scholarship Fund at the Toledo Foundation or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Condolences may be made to the family online at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020