Richard H. ShaddeauRichard H. Shaddeau, age 87, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Care Center. He was born February 22, 1933, in Saginaw, MI, to Harry and Leora (Johnson) Shaddeau. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the 21st Infantry. He was employed by CSX Railroad for 35 years. An avid outdoorsman, Richard loved camping in his 1969 Airstream and hunting.Richard is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Shaddeau; children, Richard (Terry) Shaddeau, Cheri (Jim) Ellerbush, Cindy Wilton, and Cathie Carter; step-children, Joe (Roberta) Neckel, Mark (Jone) Neckel, Teri Morelli, and Shawn (Sandy) Krueger; 18 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.A graveside service for Richard will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Toledo Memorial Park with Military Honors.Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please share condolences at