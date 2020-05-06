Richard "Dick" H. ShuffJanuary 9, 1939 - May 3, 2020Richard H. Shuff of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away May 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 9, 1939, to Ralph and Exa Lou Shuff. Dick was a millwright at Dana Corporation and also served on the Dana Fire Department from January 1962 to June 1992. He graduated from Macomber High School, Class of 1958. Dick was also a longtime member of the Maumee Elks .He married Frances Puccetti on February 7, 1959 and they recently celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary.In addition to his parents; Dick was preceded in death by his sisters, BarbaraBarron and MaryLou LaPlante and his beloved son, Douglas Shuff.He leaves behind his loving wife, Fran; his children, Deborah Shuff and Sandra (fiancé, David Basil) Shuff; his daughter-in-law, Sandy Shuff; his grandchildren, Brent Shuff, Corey Murray, Brittany Rork and Michael Rork and his great grandchildren, Madissen Caunter and McKenna Shuff.Dick enjoyed doing anything around the house to make Fran happy. He also loved watching basketball.The Shuff Family would like to thank Grace Hospice of Maumee for their care and compassion, especially Crystal, who was there when most needed. Her support was invaluable, she went above and beyond. We would also like to thank Jessica for all her care and kindness.There will be a private service for the Family.Donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, OH 43537 or the Charlene Puccetti Scholarship Fund at St. John's Jesuit, 5901 Airport Hwy, Toledo, OH 43615.To leave a special message for the Shuff Familt, Please visit: