(News story) Richard H. Ueberroth, 71, a longtime Swanton elementary principal who was mayor and a member of village council and the school board, died Thursday in St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee.
He had congestive heart failure and other health problems, said his wife, Carole.
Mr. Ueberroth retired from Park Elementary School, where he was principal for about 20 years.
He concluded his public service in the 2010s on the board of education. He'd been a member of village council, by appointment, for more than a year when he was elected mayor in 1987. It was his first run for office. He served two terms and later returned to council.
"He was involved in the community for many years, whether it was on council or in the schools," said Neil Toeppe, Swanton mayor since January and former Swanton Chamber of Commerce executive director.
"Some people just have a desire to try to make things better and do what they can to improve things. I think Rick was one of those guys," Mayor Toeppe said.
As Mr. Ueberroth took the oath of office as mayor in January, 1988, most of the witnesses were students of Park and Township elementary schools, of which he was principal. He also then was the district's student services director. He took his new duties in stride.
"When I'm in school, I'm the principal," Mr. Ueberroth told The Blade in 1988. "After hours, I'm the mayor. But either way, I'm only a phone call away."
He said that he had learned not to let things bother him.
"I try to be a positive person, which can be difficult some days," he said in 1988. "But I consider myself to be a facilitator, a problem solver."
Barbara Guess, a former assistant treasurer of the school district and the village's former director of finance said Mr. Ueberroth "certainly always had the best interests of the village at heart.
"He had strong opinions of his own, but he took all sides into account when he made any decision for the village or the schools," Mrs. Guess said. "He was a good friend and wanted everybody to be comfortable in his presence and with his schools or village."
Mr. Ueberroth hired Chris Wood as a lunchroom aide and was supportive as she and Sharon Lewallen started Safety Village for incoming kindergartners.
"The kids were No. 1 in his book," Mrs. Wood said. "He always had a joke and would walk down the halls singing. He was quite the character. He made sure the whole school was a team."
Before Swanton, Mr. Ueberroth taught in the Anthony Wayne and Washington Local schools, and in the Toledo district's gifted program.
He was born April 20, 1949, to Mildred and Harold Ueberroth. He grew up in East Toledo and was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon. He received bachelor's, master's and education specialist degrees from the University of Toledo.
He was a former exalted ruler of the Elks in Swanton and bowled on the Elks' league. He liked to golf and was a Detroit Lions fan. He'd been a regular at Toledo Goaldiggers hockey games. He also followed professional wrestling on television.
"He compared it to a soap opera for men," his son Chuck said.
His son Brian Ueberroth died Feb. 27, 2015.
Surviving are his wife, the former Carole Bencze, whom he married Sept. 3, 1971; sons Brad and Chuck Ueberroth; daughter, Christa Bushby; brother, Timothy Ueberroth, and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Richard Church, Swanton, where family and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Arrangements are by Weigel Funeral Home, Swanton.
