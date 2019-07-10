Richard "Rick" Hal Ford



Richard "Rick" Hal Ford, 72, of Sylvania, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1947 to Hal and Lillian (Wright) Ford in Adrian, MI. He graduated from Morenci High School in 1965 where he was raised and had so many fond memories. Rick then completed his Associate degree at the University of Toledo in 1974 in Business Technology. He married his sweetheart, Marie White, in 1969 and they spent 50 loving years together. Rick was a printer by trade and worked for Big Red Quickprint and in 1981 opened Alternative Instant Print with a partner. He retired in 2012 from Express Bill, now Change Health Care.



Rick enjoyed sports of all kinds. In his high school years he participated in many sports, including track and field where he achieved great success. He was an avid University of Michigan football fan and enjoyed traveling near and far to watch his children participate in all of their events; from sporting to choir concerts. He enjoyed reading and listening to music of all kinds; especially classic rock and oldies. Rick loved fishing and camping. His adventurous spirit and passion for travel, led him to explore every state in the U.S. and multiple countries. Rick had a great sense of humor and will be missed by everyone who met him.



Rick is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Chris and Melissa Ford; brother, David (Connie) Ford; sister, Georgia Zuvers; and many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Jack Zuvers.



Friends will be received on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH (419-841-2422). A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Ebeid Hospice, The American Red Cross, The of Northwest Ohio Chapter, or to your local first responders. The family would like to thank Ebeid Hospice for their wonderful care throughout his illness and to the Sylvania group of first responders for the quick and caring assistance.



Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019