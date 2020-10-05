(News story) Richard "Dick" Hamilton, an attorney of more than 60 years, died on Sept. 4 at his home. He was 88.
Mr. Hamilton died of cancer, his son Rick Hamilton said.
Rick described his father as a strong-willed man who was led by his own determination.
"He wanted to live a life that was in his own terms. He didn't want to be beholden to anyone in a sense where he had to do what they wanted for economic reasons. He wanted to be able to do things because he thought it was the right thing to do," Rick said.
Mr. Hamilton took pride in assisting marginalized individuals with obtaining justice.
"He chose a path in law that involved helping folks that didn't have the same economic resources as others. He did that because he saw the law as something that was supposed to lead out justice and he thought that people didn't always get justice and he wanted to do what he could to help there," Rick said.
Mr. Hamilton was an avid sailor and a member of the North Cape Yacht Club in La Salle, Mich. His love for sailing also led him to assist in establishing and directing the Jib and Main fleet on Lake Erie - a racing class that made sailboat racing more accessible to the general public.
"He was just a super competitive and passionate sailor. He was very competitive; he didn't like to lose although he was a good loser," Rick said.
Rick said he and brother Thomas spent a lot of time camping with their father. Mr. Hamilton was an Eagle Scout with Troop 29 of the First Congregational Church in Toledo and later served as their Scoutmaster for 35 years.
Rick credited his father's many experiences as an Eagle Scout for his long-lasting determination throughout his life.
"From a very young age, he drove his future by what he wanted to accomplish. For example, he became an Eagle Scout all on his own, pushing himself to accomplish all that was laid out in front of him so he could become an Eagle Scout and I think that followed him his entire life," Rick said.
Mr. Hamilton was born Feb. 14, 1932 in Toledo to Harry and Esther Hamilton. Mr. Hamilton was a graduate of Scott High School and he later received his bachelor's degree and Juris Doctor degree - the highest law degree in the United States - from the University of Michigan.
Mr. Hamilton married his wife Ann Hamilton in 1958. Mrs. Hamilton died in 2015.
Rick said he is greatly appreciative of the support of the community and loved ones during this time of loss.
"My father was generally liked by a lot of people; many have reached out to us to say they're sorry to see him go," Rick said, adding that he's learned of his father's humorous nature in recent days following his death.
"He was a jokester. We didn't see that side of him much being his kids but many have said he was a constant jokester. I did see that more in his last weeks; he showed more of his trickster and joker side," he said.
Surviving are his sons, Richard and Thomas Hamilton, and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 24 at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home at 3000 Sylvania Ave. Services will begin at 1 p.m. and, because of the coronavirus, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
The family suggests tributes be made in the form of donations to Metroparks Toledo and Cape Sailing School in honor of both Mr. and Mrs. Hamilton.
This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact her at: bwhiteside@theblade.com
or 419-724-6368.