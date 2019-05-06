(News story) Richard Harmeyer, who ran a construction company for four decades while he continued to work his family's farm, died at his home in Genoa on Wednesday. He was 85.



He had cancer, his wife, Lenore Harmeyer, said.



"His family and his faith. That's what was important to him," Mrs. Harmeyer said.



Mr. Harmeyer grew up farming with his father and continued to work his family's land in Ottawa County into adulthood, over the years expanding the family farm that his sons, Stephen and John Harmeyer, took over after he retired in 2004. Stephen Harmeyer died of cancer last year.



He also started Harmeyer Construction in 1964, building on the experience he had gleaned from other jobs in the heavy equipment construction industry, his wife said. At its height the company counted some 150 employees, she said. Western Basin-Toledo Magazine, a regional builders publication, identified the construction company as one of the largest in the area at one point.



Mr. Harmeyer worked throughout the region, including work on new residential developments, until his retirement. His employees admired him, his wife said.



"He could be a grizzly bear," she said of his management style, "but he was really a teddy bear."



To his blended family, where he made no distinction between his three biological children and the four step-children he welcomed when he rekindled a teenage romance with his wife, he was always more of a teddy bear, Mrs. Harmeyer said.



"They were all his [children], according to him," Mrs. Harmeyer said. "He didn't say 'step.'"



Richard Harmeyer was born to Otto and Juanita Harmeyer on Aug. 9, 1933, in Clay Township. He grew up in the same rural community and attended but did not graduate from Genoa High School.



Mrs. Harmeyer was a sophomore at the high school when she met her future husband, then 19, at her sister's wedding in 1951. His good looks and good dance moves caught her eye, she said, and they dated for three years before separating. Each went on to marry and start a family.



They rekindled their high school romance when their children were in their late teens, Brenda Powell, a daughter, said. The couple spent 44 years together and married June 24, 1997.



Mr. Harmeyer was also a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, Ohio, where he taught Sunday school and catechism. He was also a Sunday school superintendent.



Surviving are his wife, Lenore; sister Lila Mae Palmitter; sons Douglas Blausey, John Harmeyer, and Daniel Blausey; daughters Beth Johnson, Rebecca Goldstein, and Brenda Powell; 18 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. St. Rt. 579, Williston, Ohio.



The family suggests tributes to St. John Lutheran Church, Sunday Morning Music Fund, P.O. Box 235, Williston; Luther Home of Mercy, P.O Box 187, Williston; or Allen-Clay Joint Fire District #36, 101 E. 6th St., Genoa.



This is a news story by Nicki Gorny. Contact her at: [email protected] or 419-724-6133. Published in The Blade on May 6, 2019