Richard Henry Karr



Richard "Dick" H. Karr, 90, of Swanton, OH, passed in the loving arms of the Lord holding the hand of the love of his life, Jackie "Sweetness", on July 4, 2019. He was surrounded by family members whom he loved very much. He was born June 1, 1929 to Elton and Violet (Fisher) Karr. Dick served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War Era.



Dick worked as an electrician his entire life and would lend a hand to anyone in need. He was known for his infectious smile and friend to all. He was a member of the 1st Lutheran Church in Shelby, OH and attended the Swanton Methodist Church. He was a member of the Swanton Masonic Lodge where he served as a Master twice as well as many other roles.



He married Jacklyn (Adams Cole) November 14, 1992. She survives along with sons, twin boys, Jerry (Stephanie) Karr, and Terry (Claudette) Karr, David (Jenny) Karr, stepchildren, Dennis (Donna) Cole, Scott Cole and Kristine (Cliff) McClain, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and sisters, Carolyn Clark and Almedia McKown. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Robert Karr, sister Liz Jones and brother, Donnie Karr.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Barkdull Funeral Home, 33 N Gamble St. Shelby, OH. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby, OH. Memorial Contributions can be given to Ebeid Hospice. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019