Richard Henry Walters



Richard "Dick" Henry Walters, 87 years, of Whitehouse, OH, previously from Melbourne, FL, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Lakes of Monclova. He was born on July 19, 1931, in Swanton, OH.



He was a man who loved God, his family and life, Dick loved and lived life to the fullest. With his smile, robust voice and competitive spirit, (especially when playing Pinochle) he always made sure the activity was fun. He loved to dance especially polka dancing with his wife Pat, they were always the first on the dance floor and the last ones to leave. He also had a special way to dance to other music which has been passed down through the generations.



Dick loved to serve, he believed one of the most important choices a leader makes is the choice to serve. Throughout his life he served at Neapolis Church of Christ, Garden Park Church, Boulevard Church of Christ, Palm Bay Christian and most recently at First Baptist Church of South Brevard. He also served in roles at the Rotary Club of Reynolds Corner and Trilby then later served The Exchange Club of Sylvania and played a lead role in establishing other Exchange Clubs in communities throughout Northwest Ohio. After retirement he served 20 years as a volunteer with Health First at several hospitals in the Melbourne Florida area.



For most of his career, Dick was a Banker, he developed many friendships with his team and customers which lead to long lasting personal friendship. He began his career in banking at Whitehouse Bank and as his career progressed, he was blessed to be a part of Sylvania Savings Bank, First National Bank of Fulton County, Toledo Trust/Society Bank/KeyBank which he retired from in 1992. He and his wife enjoyed their retirement in Florida where they remained active and took many trips with children, grandchildren and friends.



Dick is survived by the love of his life, wife, Patricia "Pat" (Trapp) of 68 years and 9 months; children, Rebecca (Don) Firsdon, Ron (Jodi) Walters, Mike (Nicole) Walters; Daughter-in-Law, Debbie Walters; along with grandchildren, Brett (Monica) Firsdon, Tyler (Jessica) Firsdon, Amanda (David) Cook, Craig (Heather) Walters, Olivia, Mei-Lin and Sadie Walters and Rachel and Jacob Walters; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Lillian, Jocelyn and Lucas Firsdon and Savannah Cook and sister, Zelda Lucas. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene Walters and son, Robert (Bob) Walters.



A special thank you for the care and comfort the staff of Lakes of Monclova and Heartland Hospice provided to our family over the past few weeks.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, Ohio. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the funeral home. Pastor Tom Polker will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving memorial contributions to The Bob Walters Scholarship Fund c/o The Anthony Wayne Education Foundation or The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo (DSAGT). To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary