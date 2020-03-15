|
Richard Herbert Evanoff
Richard Herbert Evanoff passed away on March 6, 2020 after a short illness at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, after a beautiful day visiting with his family. He was born in Toledo, OH (in God's country, as he liked to say, on the East side) on March 14, 1936 and graduated from Waite High School in 1954. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1955-1957. Dad worked with his hands his entire life, mostly as a tool and die maker with the former Paben-Harlow Die Cutting and Engraving Company on South Ave. for 35 years, retiring in 1998. Becoming a tool and die maker was a dream of dad's from an early age (no doubt influenced by his dad, my grandpa), and no one did it better, or was more dedicated. Many a times I would stop by the shop on South Ave. (probably to borrow $20 on his payday) and he would always be sitting on his stool at his work area, meticulously filing away at a die with a hand file (completely unheard of these days). I continuously marvel at such patience. An avid (if not accomplished) golfer, a fierce loyal family man, and wannabe engineer (he could make anything out of wood/metal to improve someone's other 'incomplete' invention).
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise (both of whom emigrated from the 'old country', Bulgaria and Germany respectively); brother, William (Helen), his wife of 35 years, Alice Lee; and the mother of his two children, Janice Evanoff (to whom he was married for 17 years). He is survived by his two children, Laura Evanoff of Louisville, KY and Mark Evanoff (Betsy), of Monclova, OH; and his special nieces, Denise and Michelle; and nephew, Bill. In addition, he was the proud step-father to Tom Lee (Andrea), Amy Lee (Ron), and Ken Lee (Jean). Many thanks for Tom, Amy, and Ken's support over the last 15 years during dad and Alice's journey. Dad was also the extremely proud grandfather of three grandchildren, Chris (Melanie) Evanoff of Phoenix, AZ and Karl (Deidra) Evanoff of Grand Rapids, MI (one of dad's favorite lines was something he heard from his dad, "Stay away from doctors and lawyers", which was made all the more difficult with Chris and Karl's career choices) and Stephanie Fox, of London, England. Maybe even more so, he was the proud great grandfather of Alice Fox of England and James Thomas Evanoff of Phoenix, AZ.
Dad was the source of my work ethic, I never met a man who was more dedicated to doing a job right, and doing it right the first time, no matter what it took. He taught me the value of doing the right thing, no matter what. We are all lucky to have had this man as our father, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 12 - 3 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jon Komperda presiding.
Many thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations for Hospice of N.W.O. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020