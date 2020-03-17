|
(News story) Richard Herbert Evanoff, a longtime tool-and-die maker who was a Coast Guard veteran, died March 6 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township. He was 83.
Mr. Evanoff died of apparent congestive heart failure after a bout with pneumonia, his son, Mark Evanoff, said.
The elder Mr. Evanoff retired in 1998 after 35 years with the former Paben-Harlow Die Cutting and Engraving Co. on South Avenue, where he mostly was a tool-and-die maker, using a hand file to make dies for automobile parts.
His son said Mr. Evanoff followed his own father's footsteps to become a second-generation tool-and-die maker.
"He was a hard worker," the younger Mr. Evanoff said. "He never called in sick. He never turned down overtime. He was very frugal. ... Just your typical hardworking family man."
"What I learned from him is honesty, work ethic, and doing the right thing," he said.
The elder Mr. Evanoff was also a self-taught engineer, his son said.
Mark Evanoff remembered that his father had designed, among other things, at least two mechanisms to help his daughter, Laura Evanoff, after a 1976 car accident rendered her quadriplegic.
One was a stick that allowed her to use her mouth to type on a typewriter and later on a computer. The other one was a metal bracket with quick-release gadgets that secured her wheelchair in a family van.
The elder Mr. Evanoff was born March 14, 1936, in Toledo to Louise and James Evanoff, who had immigrated to the United States from Germany and Bulgaria, respectively.
He was raised on Toledo's east side, graduating in 1954 from Waite High School.
In 1955, Mr. Evanoff enlisted in the Coast Guard and then served on a vessel on the Great Lakes until his honorable discharge in 1957.
Mr. Evanoff later returned to Toledo to become a tool-and-die maker. He worked at other area companies for a time before hiring on at Paben-Harlow. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Alice Lee, to whom he was married for 35 years, and Janice Evanoff, to whom he was married for 17 years and by whom he had two children; and a brother.
Surviving are his daughter, Laura Evanoff; son, Mark Evanoff; stepsons, Tom and Ken Lee; stepdaughter, Amy Lee; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Sunday at noon in David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 17, 2020