Richard Hurtado
1940 - 2020
Richard Hurtado

Richard Michael Hurtado, Sr. age 80 of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by family and his beloved dog.

Richard was born on June 25, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to Pedro and Ambrosia (Herrera) Hurtado. He graduated from Morrison R. Waite High School in 1959. Richard was a welder at the former Doehler-Jarvis Company for 15 years.

Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jane; son, Richard Hurtado, Jr.; daughter, Patricia Hurtado; step-daughter, Rebekah Smith; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, John Bohland.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Pedro; sisters, Rita and Rosalie; and daughter, Diana Bohland.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29th from 2-5 p.m. with services beginning at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
AUG
29
Service
05:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
