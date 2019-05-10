The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner
Walbridge, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner
Walbridge, OH
Richard J. Ball Obituary
Richard J. Ball

Richard J. Ball, 76, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 7, 2019. Richard was the son of Edward and Lillian Ball. He attended St. Thomas grade school and was a graduate of Waite High School, class of 1960.

He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War as a Medical Corpsman. After his military service, he worked at Canteen Vending Service for 33 years and then worked for the Washington Local School system as a bus driver and retired as an Assistant Supervisor of Transportation.

He served as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for close to 40 years; serving in many leadership roles. He was recently the mentor for National Youth Leadership Training. Richard was also a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.

Richard was preceded in death his parents; sister, Shirley Geeting; brother, Robert Ball; nephew, Tim Morris; and great nephew, Jason Morris. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; children, Richard Ball, Christopher (Kathy) Ball, Monica (Anthony) Zitzman, and Christopher Boudreaux. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren; Allison, Olivia, Jessica, Grace, Miranda and CJ.

Friends will be received on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (West of Corey Road) (419-841-2422), where a Scripture Service will take place at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner, Walbridge, OH 43465, beginning at 10:00 a.m., until the time of Mass at 11am. Burial will take place at a later time in Restlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, friends are strongly encouraged to donate to Erie Shores Council, BSA, 5600 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH, 43623 or go to ErieshoresCouncil.org and look for the link for donations.

Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 11, 2019
