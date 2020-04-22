Richard J. Beauregard, Sr. 04/15/1936 - 04/20/2020 Richard James "Dick" Beauregard, Sr., age 84, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was born April 15, 1936 in Toledo to Frederick M. and Gertrude H. (Staab) Beauregard. Dick was a US Army Veteran serving his country proudly from 1955-1957. He worked for and retired as a Lifetime Member of Ironworkers Local 55 of Toledo after 30+ years. Dick was a devout Catholic and formerly a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Temperance, MI and later of St. Peter the Apostle Church (aka Light of Christ Catholic Parish), Blissfield, MI. During the summer months, Dick liked nothing more than heading to Vineyard Lake for the weekend for fishing and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Helen "Rusty" (Miller); his sister, Mary S. Beauregard; and his daughter, Vicky (Charles) Webber. He is survived by his siblings, Barbara J. Beauregard and Robert (Nancy) Beauregard; his children: Richard (Debbie) Beauregard, Jr., Sandra R. Beauregard, Mark (Brenda) Beauregard, Pamela (Thomas) Munson, Suzanne (Jeffrey Knittle) Beauregard, and Cristy (James) Homrich; his 21 grandchildren and 27+ great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. The family will have a Private gathering at Christ the King Catholic Church, Toledo followed by a Mass of Celebration which will be live streamed on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10 am on cktoledo.org. Interment will conclude at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo. A heartfelt thank you is expressed to the staff of Kingston Residence of Sylvania for the loving care they showed Richard during his time there. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Kingston Residence of Sylvania Staff Fund, the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice of Greater Toledo or a regional Humane Society in Richard's memory. To leave a special message for Dick's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.