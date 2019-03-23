Services Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc. 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo , OH 43615 (419) 531-4424 Memorial service 11:00 AM Epiphany Lutheran Church 915 N. Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Richard Cozza Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard J. Cozza Jr.

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery (News story) Richard J. Cozza, Jr., an educator working on behalf of people with developmental disabilities, who as the "Italian Gardener" designed and created gardens and landscapes around northwest Ohio, died March 12 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 71.



He learned three months ago that he had a rare and aggressive form of lymphoma, his wife, Judith Cozza, said.



Mr. Cozza of Sylvania continued his duties as the Italian Gardener - a business he formed early this century - through last growing season.



He closed his indoor career in 2003 as executive director of Community Living Options Inc., a not-for-profit corporation formed in 1991 by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He oversaw a program to find community-based housing for people with developmental disabilities.



"He was in favor of people getting jobs and living as independently as possible," his wife said. "He was very good with motivating people and directing them. He had excellent people working for him."



By 2002, the nonprofit's functions were incorporated into board operations, according to the board website.



Mr. Cozza retired to a new enterprise.



"When he was a little kid, he liked to work outside in the dirt," his wife said. "His mother always called him 'my little Italian gardener.' He always had an idea that someday he would start a business along that line."



After moving from an apartment, he planted flowers and decorative plants and shrubs and trees around his house in Old Orchard, the West Toledo neighborhood. He also enrolled in landscaping classes at Owens Community College.



He took out ads announcing his new venture. In time, his best advertising was his truck, with "The Italian Gardener" written on the side, and through testimonials of satisfied customers - and their friends, who saw the results of his work and sought a referral.



"He was a creative man, and his designs were eye catching," his wife said. He planned a garden or yard's palette based on when particular flowers emerged, when decorative trees flowered, the hue foliage took on in autumn.



"He tried to have color from spring through October," his wife said.



Mr. Cozza liked to plant masses of different flowers and plants together, with blooms and leaves touching.



"He felt that beauty could be found just in green plants, because of different shades and textures," his wife said.



He wouldn't hesitate to tear out a planting or adjust a design.



"He was very particular in how his work ended up looking," his wife said, adding he found the greatest satisfaction in "standing back, thinking, 'Ah, that's what I had in mind.'"



Mr. Cozza had a role in designing the garden at Union Memorial Park, dedicated more than a decade ago on the site of the the former Electric Auto Lite Co. in North Toledo, scene of the bloody 1934 strike over the right of workers to organize.



The son of Mary and Richard Cozza, he was born Feb. 14, 1948, and grew up in Pittsburgh. He received a bachelor of science degree in biology in 1970 from the University of Pittsburgh. He received a master's degree in special education from Duquesne University in 1972.



He taught and was a principal in Maryland and moved to Indiana for a leadership role in special education. In Ohio, he formerly was superintendent of the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In addition, he wrote articles for education journals.



He was long active at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Toledo, even forming Joyful Noise, a chorus for the early Sunday service that didn't require participants to audition or sing harmony.



"He was a great organizer and a leader," said his wife, who met him in church. "If a committee needed to be started or was already in the works, he added so much with his knowledge of how to undertake something."



He was a former president of the church council and taught adult Sunday school. He prepared and studied before it was his turn to read a passage of Scripture in church. And with his booming voice, "You could really understand him. A lot of people would say, 'I love to hear Rick read,'" his wife said.



Surviving are his wife, Judith Cozza, whom he married Sept. 16, 2010, a decade after they started dating, and daughter, Andrea Lawless.



Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Epiphany Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to Epiphany Lutheran's Feed Your Neighbor program.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 23, 2019