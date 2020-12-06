1/1
Richard J. Escott
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Escott

Richard J. Escott, 92, of Toledo, OH, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his residence while under Hospice care. He was born September 28, 1928 in Toledo, to parents Robert and Ruth (Kraus) Escott. Richard was employed for more than 50 years working as a Lithographer before retiring. He was a longtime member of the Graphic Communications International Union. Richard was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Korean War. Besides his family, Richard's passion was music. He began by playing and singing in high school bands, later singing for the St. Catherine's Church Choir, played and sang for Side by Side for over 50 years and could be found playing his guitar and bass fiddle in an array of times and places.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of more than 67 years, Patricia A. (Roskuski) Escott; daughters Rev. Anne E. (Gary) Rex, Catherine M. Eichenlaub, Barbara J. (Jim) Burt, Teresa R. Escott, and Patricia E. (Doug) Meyer; grandchildren, Adam, Tony, Leslianne, Daniel, Tiffany, Melissa, Jenell, Jeanne, James, Amy, Cliffy, Betsy, Ricki, and Kimmy; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph F; sister, Lois Weaver; brother, Robert Escott; and son-in-law, Ron Eichenlaub.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider Promedica Hospice, Genesis Village, or the charity of their choice.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no funeral ceremony at this time.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved