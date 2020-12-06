Richard J. Escott
Richard J. Escott, 92, of Toledo, OH, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his residence while under Hospice care. He was born September 28, 1928 in Toledo, to parents Robert and Ruth (Kraus) Escott. Richard was employed for more than 50 years working as a Lithographer before retiring. He was a longtime member of the Graphic Communications International Union. Richard was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Korean War. Besides his family, Richard's passion was music. He began by playing and singing in high school bands, later singing for the St. Catherine's Church Choir, played and sang for Side by Side for over 50 years and could be found playing his guitar and bass fiddle in an array of times and places.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of more than 67 years, Patricia A. (Roskuski) Escott; daughters Rev. Anne E. (Gary) Rex, Catherine M. Eichenlaub, Barbara J. (Jim) Burt, Teresa R. Escott, and Patricia E. (Doug) Meyer; grandchildren, Adam, Tony, Leslianne, Daniel, Tiffany, Melissa, Jenell, Jeanne, James, Amy, Cliffy, Betsy, Ricki, and Kimmy; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph F; sister, Lois Weaver; brother, Robert Escott; and son-in-law, Ron Eichenlaub.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider Promedica Hospice, Genesis Village, or the charity of their choice
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no funeral ceremony at this time.
