Dr. Richard J. Filippi D.O.
Dr. Richard J. Filippi, D.O., passed away on 10/11/19 in Florida following a brief illness.
He is survived by his son, Jeffry (Janet) Filippi of Parrish, Florida, daughter Michele (Kenneth) Gallas and their children, Jenna and Steven Gallas of Gurnee, Illinois. He is also survived by his sister Jackie Carmignani along with several nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by the love of his life Cecile, in 2005, and his daughter, Jill Filippi, who passed away in 1996. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Genesio and Grace Filippi.
Dick was born in Chicago in 1936. He attended Fenwick High School in Oak Park, IL and Notre Dame University. He earned his medical degree at the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dick returned to Chicago and began his medical practice. In 1974, he was recruited to serve as Head of Internal Medicine at Toledo's Parkview Hospital. He held a variety of leadership positions, including Chief of Staff. When Parkview closed in 1994, Dick joined the staffs at Flower and Mercy Hospitals.
Dick was admired and respected by his colleagues and staff members. He was a dedicated teacher and graciously shared his knowledge and expertise with his medical students. Dick retired in 2004 and relocated to Ellenton, Florida in 2015.
Dick was a born athlete. He loved all sports and was forever loyal to his beloved Fighting Irish and Chicago White Sox. Dick was an avid tennis player; fiercely competitive on the court, winning countless singles and doubles tournaments among Toledo's best amateurs.
Following retirement, Dick enjoyed spending time with his cigar buddies at La Casa De La Habana, "solving the world's problems." They honored Dick with a farewell cake which read, "Ask Doc. He knows everything."
Dick's favorite activity was traveling to Chicago to spend time with his grandchildren, Jenna and Steven. Family always came first.
Dick was a man of deep faith. He was a member of Christ the King Church for 40+ years. His faith was the foundation that defined him; a devoted husband, a loving father, a caring grandfather, a respected physician and mentor, a trusted loyal friend and a true role model to all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Church on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM, followed by burial at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Donations in Dick's honor can be made to The National Brain Tumor Association.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019