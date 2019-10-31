|
(News story) Dr. Richard J. Filippi, an osteopathic physician who was chairman of internal medicine and chief of staff at the former Parkview Hospital in Toledo's Old West End, died Oct. 11 in rehabilitation at Freedom Village, Bradenton, Fla. He was 83.
He was in ill health recently. He moved in 2015 from Sylvania Township to Ellenton, Fla. He retired in 2004. He'd joined the staffs of ProMedica Flower Hospital and the former Mercy Hospital after Parkview closed in 1994.
Dr. Filippi was recruited to Parkview from his native Chicago because the hospital was seeking an internal medicine practitioner, said Dr. George Barton Blossom, who was two years ahead of him at Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine.
"I knew he was a sharp guy," Dr. Blossom said.
In making the move, Dr. Filippi considered his family - and the traffic snarls of his hometown - his daughter said.
"This gave him an opportunity to move to a smaller city and an easier lifestyle and cost of living," his daughter said. "With the school systems being as great as they are and the town being close-knit, he saw an advantage."
Dr. Filippi was chairman of internal medicine in 1982 when he was elected Parkview chief of staff.
"He was generous with his medical expertise and his knowledge," his daughter said. "He had no qualms about helping any of the residents or interns at any time. He pulled long hours at the hospital, and a lot of the time it was because he was assisting someone else."
Dr. Blossom said: "He was a class guy. He looked professional. He was friendly with the patients. I trusted his judgment."
Dr. Filippi, a high school football player, took part in tennis tournaments at Sylvania Country Club and other courts in the area. He and Don Sielaff were club doubles champions.
"He was competitive and athletic and knew the game," Mr. Sielaff said. "One of the many things I liked about Dick - he loved good food and was a social guy. He enjoyed life very much."
His daughter said: "My dad was quite respectful of each individual he met. He could go into any situation, in any crowd, and not feel uncomfortable or make anyone else feel uncomfortable.
"He didn't have a problem telling you his stance on something," his daughter said. "But he would do it with listening to yours. He listened with respect."
He was born Sept. 2, 1936, to Grace and Genesio Filippi. He was a graduate of Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Ill, and the University of Notre Dame. He was a sophomore when he decided to become a physician.
"He liked to take care of people, and he was a very accepting person," his daughter said.
He remained loyal to the teams at his high school and at Notre Dame.
He and the former Cecile Ullo married June 20, 1959. She died Dec. 13, 2005. Their daughter Jill Filippi died in 1996.
Surviving are his son, Jeffry; daughter, Michele Gallas; sister, Jackie Carmignani, and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Church, where he was a member for more than 40 years. Arrangements are by Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, Fla.
The family suggests tributes to the National Brain Tumor Association.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019