Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Epiphany of the Lord- Sacred Heart
509 Oswald St.
Toledo, OH
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Epiphany of the Lord- Sacred Heart
509 Oswald St.
Toledo, OH
Richard J. Fournier


Richard J. Fournier, 90, of Toledo Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Richard was born on January 5, 1929 to Arthur and Gladys (McCoy) Fournier in Toledo, Ohio. Richard served in the United States Army during the Korea conflict. He married the love of his life, Charlotte (Drill) Fournier, and they went on to have nine children.

Richard was a telephone engineer for many years and retired in 1986. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating and bird watching. His favorite past time was making memories with his beloved grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte; and son-in-law, David Suchman. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Karen (Ray) Shearer, Kathie (Don) Pudlowski, Richard (Nancy) Fournier, Jeff (Linda) Fournier, Steve (Mary) Fournier, David (Sherry) Fournier, Laura Suchman, John (Amy) Fournier, Barbara (Dan) Paprocki; Daughter by heart, Laura (Bill) Weirich, 23 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and siblings, Thomas Fournier and Patricia Nyler.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. A scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. that evening. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Epiphany of the Lord- Sacred Heart, 509 Oswald St. Toledo OH, from 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Epiphany of the Lord-Sacred Heart.

hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on June 15, 2019
